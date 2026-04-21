NBEMS Invites Applications for FMGE June 2026; Exam Scheduled for June 28

Summary The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2026, in a computer-based format across designated centres in India The board has also released an information bulletin outlining eligibility criteria, fee structure, and examination guidelines

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2026, in a computer-based format across designated centres in India.

According to the official notification, eligible candidates can apply online through the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, until May 11, 2026 (11:55 PM). The board has also released an information bulletin outlining eligibility criteria, fee structure, and examination guidelines.

FMGE serves as a mandatory screening test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained their medical degrees from foreign institutions and seek registration to practice medicine in India. Successful candidates become eligible for registration with the National Medical Commission or respective State Medical Councils.

ADVERTISEMENT

FMGE June 2026: Important Dates

Information bulletin released: April 21, 2026 (from 3 PM onwards)

Online application start date: April 21, 2026 (from 3 PM onwards)

Last date to apply: May 11, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Exam city intimation: June 17, 2026

Admit card release: June 24, 2026

Examination date: June 28, 2026

Result declaration: By July 28, 2026

The FMGE June 2026 application process requires candidates to register online, fill in personal and academic details, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed fee. Applicants are advised to verify all information carefully before final submission.

Candidates must also ensure that their primary medical qualification is recognized and confirmed by the concerned Indian Embassy and meets the eligibility cut-off requirements. The bulletin warns that any discrepancy or non-recognition of qualification at any stage may lead to cancellation of candidature or result.

NBEMS has emphasised that only eligible candidates should apply, as the responsibility of verifying qualification validity lies with the applicant.