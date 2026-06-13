Maharashtra government

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Expected Soon; Students Likely to Get Scores Next Week

Posted on 13 Jun 2026
18:15 PM

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Summary
While the board has not yet confirmed an official result date, previous years' trends indicate that the results are likely to be declared during the third week of June
The MSBTE Summer 2026 theory examinations were conducted between April 23 and May 16, while practical examinations were held earlier from April 8 to April 18

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to declare the Summer Diploma Examination result 2026 soon. Although the board has not officially announced the result date yet, past trends suggest that the results are likely to be released in the third week of June.

Once announced, students will be able to check their results through the official website, msbte.org, by entering their enrollment number or seat number.

The MSBTE Summer 2026 examinations were conducted from April 23 to May 16, 2026. Practical examinations were held earlier, from April 8 to April 18, 2026. Thousands of students from engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other diploma programmes appeared for the examinations across Maharashtra.

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The board generally declares the Summer Diploma results in June every year after completing the evaluation process.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results:

  • Visit the official website at msbte.org.
  • Click on the "Summer 2026 Diploma Results" link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your enrollment number or seat number in the required field.
  • Click on the submit button.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Students who have successfully completed their diploma programme and wish to pursue further studies will have to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

As part of the admission process, candidates will need to register online, complete document verification and submit their preferred colleges and courses.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is an autonomous body under the Government of Maharashtra. The board is responsible for regulating technical education in the state and conducts examinations for various diploma-level programmes.

Students are advised to keep their enrollment and seat numbers ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement

Last updated on 13 Jun 2026
18:16 PM
Maharashtra government Results out
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