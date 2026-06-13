Assam government

Assam CEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Tomorrow; Objection Window Open Till June 16

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2026
18:28 PM

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Summary
Candidates will be able to access the answer key through the official university website after 6 pm on the day of the examination
The Assam CEE 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm on June 14 for admission to engineering programmes offered by participating institutions across the state

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced that it will release the provisional answer key for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 on June 14, shortly after the conclusion of the entrance test. Candidates will be able to access the answer key through the official university website after 6 pm on the day of the examination.

The Assam CEE 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm on June 14 for admission to engineering programmes offered by participating institutions across the state. Following the examination, the provisional answer key will be published to enable candidates to compare their responses and estimate their likely scores before the declaration of results.

ASTU has also opened a window for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key. According to the university, objections can be submitted online through the CEE 2026 candidate login portal until 6 pm on June 16, 2026.

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The university has clarified that no objections will be accepted after the specified deadline and that no further correspondence regarding the provisional answer key will be entertained once the objection period ends.

To raise an objection, candidates must log in to the official portal using their credentials and submit the challenge online. A processing fee of Rs 500 per question has been prescribed for each objection raised. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify the payable amount before completing the payment process.

ASTU stated that challenges submitted with insufficient payment will be automatically rejected, and the amount paid in such cases will not be refunded. Similarly, objections submitted without successful payment of the prescribed fee will not be considered for evaluation.

The university has, however, assured candidates that the processing fee will be refunded if a challenge is found to be valid and the answer key is revised accordingly. All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts, whose recommendations will form the basis for preparing the final answer key.

The final answer key will be published on the official website after the review process is completed. ASTU has stated that the Assam CEE 2026 result will be prepared solely on the basis of the final answer key.

The university further noted that the decisions of the subject experts regarding all objections will be final and binding on all candidates. It also emphasized that challenges submitted through any mode other than the official CEE 2026 login portal will not be accepted.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official ASTU website for updates regarding the release of the final answer key, result declaration, and subsequent admission-related processes.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2026
18:29 PM
Assam government Assam CEE 2026 Results out
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