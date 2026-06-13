Delhi University

DU SOL Opens Admissions for Foreign Language, Professional Courses; Applications Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2026
15:00 PM

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Summary
Announcing the admission schedule, COL Director Prof. Payal Mago said the foreign language programmes are available in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean
The courses are being offered in collaboration with the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asian Studies at the University of Delhi

The Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi, has commenced admissions for its one-year certificate and diploma programmes in eight foreign languages, alongside a range of professional courses offered through the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), School of Open Learning (SOL).

Announcing the admission schedule, COL Director Prof. Payal Mago said the foreign language programmes are available in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. The courses are being offered in collaboration with the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asian Studies at the University of Delhi.

In a move aimed at expanding access to language education, the Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) is set to launch these programmes in online mode in the near future. The initiative is expected to enable learners from across the country to enrol in the courses and attend classes remotely.

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The university is also broadening its language education portfolio with the introduction of one-year certificate and diploma programmes in Russian. These courses are being launched in collaboration with the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies, University of Delhi, and will be offered in both classroom and online formats.

Apart from foreign language programmes, the university has announced that admissions for several flagship professional courses under DDCE, SOL, COL will begin on June 17, 2026. The programmes include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc), and Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising and Digital Media Leadership (PGDADLM).

According to university officials, the courses have been designed to promote quality higher education, skill development and career advancement through flexible learning opportunities that cater to both full-time students and working professionals.

Interested candidates can apply through the official admission portal of the Campus of Open Learning and check detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures, fee structure and important dates.

The application process began on June 11, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until July 10, 2026, with the registration window closing at 12 midnight.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2026
15:02 PM
Delhi University Delhi University (DU) Foreign languages
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