Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected by June 14; Exam to Be Held on June 21 with Revised Guidelines

Summary Candidates appearing for the re-examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in The re-NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam amid allegations of a paper leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the re-conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 by June 14. Candidates appearing for the re-examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

To access the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password or date of birth. The hall ticket will contain crucial information, including the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, examination centre details, reporting time, exam schedule, and important instructions.

The re-NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam amid allegations of a paper leak. The re-test aims to ensure a fair and transparent admission process for medical aspirants across the country.

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In response to feedback received from students over the years, NTA has revised the examination pattern and increased the duration of the test from the earlier format to 195 minutes. The examination will now be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The agency has also introduced changes to the rough-work provisions. Candidates will receive four rough-work pages instead of two. According to the revised format, two pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page, while the remaining two pages will be provided at the end of the question booklet. These pages can be used for calculations, diagrams, and other rough work during the examination. The updated arrangement has been incorporated into both English and regional language question papers.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit cards after downloading them. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for necessary corrections.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official NEET website, click on the re-NEET UG 2026 admit card link, enter their login credentials, and download the hall ticket displayed on the screen. A printed copy of the admit card must be carried to the examination centre.

Along with the admit card, candidates are required to bring a valid photo identity proof on the day of the examination. Entry to the examination hall may be denied if these documents are not produced.

Meanwhile, NTA has already released city intimation slips for candidates appearing in the re-examination. These slips provide information about the city allotted for the examination centre, enabling students to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

Following the declaration of results, eligible candidates will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes offered by institutions across the country.