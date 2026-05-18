Karnataka schools

Karnataka to Launch Bilingual Classes from LKG in All Govt Schools Across 15 Districts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 May 2026
13:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has announced the introduction of bilingual classes in all government schools across 15 districts.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening foundational learning and improving students’ English language skills while continuing education in regional languages.

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has announced the introduction of bilingual classes in all government schools across 15 districts from the academic session 2026-27. The initiative is aimed at strengthening foundational learning and improving students’ English language skills while continuing education in regional languages.

Under the new system, students studying in government schools will be taught through both English and their mother tongue or regional language. The state government said the move is intended to help children understand subjects more effectively while gradually building confidence in spoken English.

As part of the initiative, English lessons will begin from the Lower Kindergarten (LKG) level itself. The government believes that introducing English at an early stage will help students improve their communication skills and become more comfortable with the language during their academic journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement was also shared through a post on the social media platform X by the Karnataka government. In the post, the government stated that children studying in government schools would now learn to speak English confidently while continuing to receive free education. The post further mentioned that admissions in government schools have already started for the new academic session.

According to the department, teachers in government schools have already undergone special training for bilingual teaching methods. The training programme focused on classroom communication techniques, effective bilingual instruction, and ways to seamlessly use both languages during lessons to ensure better comprehension among students.

Officials clarified that the initiative does not aim to replace regional languages with English. Instead, the bilingual model has been designed to preserve mother tongue-based learning while simultaneously improving students’ English proficiency. The government maintained that students would continue to study in their native language alongside English instruction.

The bilingual classroom initiative is also aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), which encourages multilingual education and emphasises foundational literacy and language development during the early years of schooling.

Education department officials expressed confidence that the programme would improve learning outcomes, enhance communication abilities, and encourage greater enrolment in government schools across the state.

Last updated on 18 May 2026
13:33 PM
Karnataka schools Bilingual Karnataka government Government schools
Similar stories
West Bengal government

West Bengal Raises Upper Age Limit for Government Jobs Across All Groups; Check Updat. . .

Karnataka government

Karnataka Secures 1,122 Additional Medical Seats; Receives Rs 1,090 Crore For Major E. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU PG Admission 2026 Registration Via CSAS Portal Begins - Application Link, Schedule

Heatwave

From Delhi to Telangana, Schools Shift Timings, Extend Vacations Amid Intensifying He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
West Bengal government

West Bengal Raises Upper Age Limit for Government Jobs Across All Groups; Check Updat. . .

Karnataka government

Karnataka Secures 1,122 Additional Medical Seats; Receives Rs 1,090 Crore For Major E. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU PG Admission 2026 Registration Via CSAS Portal Begins - Application Link, Schedule

Heatwave

From Delhi to Telangana, Schools Shift Timings, Extend Vacations Amid Intensifying He. . .

DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park Kolkata Celebrates 165th Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

ICAI CA Exam

Major CA Curriculum Revamp: ICAI to Introduce AI, Data Analytics and ESG in Syllabus

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality