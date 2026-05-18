Karnataka to Launch Bilingual Classes from LKG in All Govt Schools Across 15 Districts

Summary The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has announced the introduction of bilingual classes in all government schools across 15 districts. The initiative is aimed at strengthening foundational learning and improving students’ English language skills while continuing education in regional languages.

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has announced the introduction of bilingual classes in all government schools across 15 districts from the academic session 2026-27. The initiative is aimed at strengthening foundational learning and improving students’ English language skills while continuing education in regional languages.

Under the new system, students studying in government schools will be taught through both English and their mother tongue or regional language. The state government said the move is intended to help children understand subjects more effectively while gradually building confidence in spoken English.

As part of the initiative, English lessons will begin from the Lower Kindergarten (LKG) level itself. The government believes that introducing English at an early stage will help students improve their communication skills and become more comfortable with the language during their academic journey.

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The announcement was also shared through a post on the social media platform X by the Karnataka government. In the post, the government stated that children studying in government schools would now learn to speak English confidently while continuing to receive free education. The post further mentioned that admissions in government schools have already started for the new academic session.

According to the department, teachers in government schools have already undergone special training for bilingual teaching methods. The training programme focused on classroom communication techniques, effective bilingual instruction, and ways to seamlessly use both languages during lessons to ensure better comprehension among students.

Officials clarified that the initiative does not aim to replace regional languages with English. Instead, the bilingual model has been designed to preserve mother tongue-based learning while simultaneously improving students’ English proficiency. The government maintained that students would continue to study in their native language alongside English instruction.

The bilingual classroom initiative is also aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), which encourages multilingual education and emphasises foundational literacy and language development during the early years of schooling.

Education department officials expressed confidence that the programme would improve learning outcomes, enhance communication abilities, and encourage greater enrolment in government schools across the state.