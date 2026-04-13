NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out for May 3 Exam - Download Link and Allotment Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
09:30 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for NEET UG 2026.
Scheduled for May 3, 2026, the NEET UG exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for NEET UG 2026, enabling registered candidates to check their allotted exam city ahead of the highly anticipated medical entrance exam. Candidates can access their city slip by logging in to the official website using their application number, password, and captcha code.

Scheduled for May 3, 2026, the NEET UG exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5 PM. The NTA has confirmed that the exam will be held in 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The city intimation slip serves as a prior notice to candidates, informing them of the city where their exam centre will be located. However, it is important to note that this slip is not the official admit card. The NEET UG 2026 admit card will be issued separately and will include crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam guidelines.

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Steps to Download the City Slip

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Advance City Intimation for NEET(UG)-2026’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The city slip will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

For any issues related to downloading the city intimation slip, the NTA has provided helpline numbers 011-40759000, 011-69227700, and an official email support at neetug2026@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to download their city slip at the earliest and keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the admit card and other updates.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
09:31 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) exam city allotment
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