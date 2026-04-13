Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell Opens 2-day Registration Window; Know Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
17:31 PM

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Summary
As per the official notice, the registration window will be open on April 15 and April 16, 2026, allowing eligible candidates a final chance to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 500
The decision comes after the CET Cell received multiple requests from aspirants seeking another opportunity to complete their applications

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has announced a special two-day registration window for candidates who missed applying for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026.

As per the official notice, the registration window will be open on April 15 and April 16, 2026, allowing eligible candidates a final chance to apply by paying a late fee of ₹500.

The decision comes after the CET Cell received multiple requests from aspirants seeking another opportunity to complete their applications.

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Important Instructions

  • Only those who did not register earlier are eligible
  • Candidates must have generated their APAAR ID via DigiLocker before applying
  • No edit facility will be provided during this extended window
  • Applicants must ensure all details are accurate before submission

Exam Schedule

  • MHT CET 2026 Phase 1: April 11 to April 20
  • Second attempt (PCM & PCB groups): May 10 to May 16

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture for the 2026–27 academic session.

MHT CET 2026: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official MHT CET website
  • Click on the registration link
  • Create an account using email ID and mobile number
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the ₹500 late fee
  • Review details carefully and submit the form
  • Download and save the confirmation page

Authorities have emphasised that this is a one-time extension, and candidates should complete the process within the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
17:32 PM
Maharashtra government MHT CET MHT CET 2026
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