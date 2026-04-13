MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell Opens 2-day Registration Window; Know Details

Summary As per the official notice, the registration window will be open on April 15 and April 16, 2026, allowing eligible candidates a final chance to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 500 The decision comes after the CET Cell received multiple requests from aspirants seeking another opportunity to complete their applications

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has announced a special two-day registration window for candidates who missed applying for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026.

As per the official notice, the registration window will be open on April 15 and April 16, 2026, allowing eligible candidates a final chance to apply by paying a late fee of ₹500.

The decision comes after the CET Cell received multiple requests from aspirants seeking another opportunity to complete their applications.

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Important Instructions

Only those who did not register earlier are eligible

Candidates must have generated their APAAR ID via DigiLocker before applying

No edit facility will be provided during this extended window

Applicants must ensure all details are accurate before submission

Exam Schedule

MHT CET 2026 Phase 1: April 11 to April 20

Second attempt (PCM & PCB groups): May 10 to May 16

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture for the 2026–27 academic session.

MHT CET 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official MHT CET website

Click on the registration link

Create an account using email ID and mobile number

Fill out the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the ₹500 late fee

Review details carefully and submit the form

Download and save the confirmation page

Authorities have emphasised that this is a one-time extension, and candidates should complete the process within the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.