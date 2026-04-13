CRPF Opens Recruitment for 9,175 Constable Posts; Applications From April 20

Summary Eligible applicants can apply online through the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in The registration process will begin on April 20, 2026, and continue until May 19, 2026

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for 9,175 constable posts, offering a major recruitment opportunity for candidates seeking to join the paramilitary force. Eligible applicants can apply online through the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on April 20, 2026, and continue until May 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

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Age limit (general posts): 21 to 27 years as on January 1, 2026 Candidates must be born between January 2, 1999 and January 1, 2005

Candidates must be born between January 2, 1999 and January 1, 2005

Age limit (technical/trade posts): 18 to 23 years Candidates must be born between January 2, 2003 and January 1, 2008

Candidates must be born between January 2, 2003 and January 1, 2008

Posts include trades such as motor mechanic, carpenter, tailor, cook, barber, washerman, electrician, plumber, safai karamchari, among others.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Trade/Skill Test

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (DME/RME)

Candidates qualifying PET and PST will be shortlisted for the CBT stage.

Application Fee

Rs 100 for male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC categories

No fee for SC, ST, female candidates (all categories), and ex-servicemen

With a large number of vacancies across various trades, the recruitment drive is expected to attract significant interest from aspirants across the country. Candidates are advised to check eligibility details carefully before applying.