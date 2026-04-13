Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

CRPF Opens Recruitment for 9,175 Constable Posts; Applications From April 20

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
16:24 PM

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Summary
Eligible applicants can apply online through the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in
The registration process will begin on April 20, 2026, and continue until May 19, 2026

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for 9,175 constable posts, offering a major recruitment opportunity for candidates seeking to join the paramilitary force. Eligible applicants can apply online through the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on April 20, 2026, and continue until May 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

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  • Age limit (general posts): 21 to 27 years as on January 1, 2026 Candidates must be born between January 2, 1999 and January 1, 2005
  • Candidates must be born between January 2, 1999 and January 1, 2005
  • Age limit (technical/trade posts): 18 to 23 years Candidates must be born between January 2, 2003 and January 1, 2008
  • Candidates must be born between January 2, 2003 and January 1, 2008

Posts include trades such as motor mechanic, carpenter, tailor, cook, barber, washerman, electrician, plumber, safai karamchari, among others.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages:

  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Trade/Skill Test
  • Document Verification (DV)
  • Medical Examination (DME/RME)

Candidates qualifying PET and PST will be shortlisted for the CBT stage.

Application Fee

  • Rs 100 for male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC categories
  • No fee for SC, ST, female candidates (all categories), and ex-servicemen

With a large number of vacancies across various trades, the recruitment drive is expected to attract significant interest from aspirants across the country. Candidates are advised to check eligibility details carefully before applying.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
16:26 PM
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CRPF constable
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