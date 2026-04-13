Bihar government

Bihar Board Announces Compartment, Special Exam Dates 2026 for Class 10, 12; Know Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
15:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and special examinations 2026, with exams set to begin from May 2
Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes at the start of each paper to read and understand the question paper

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and special examinations 2026, with exams set to begin from May 2.

According to the board, exams will be conducted in two shifts:

  • First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm
  • Second shift: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes at the start of each paper to read and understand the question paper.

Special Provisions For Differently-Abled Candidates

BSEB has announced specific arrangements for candidates with disabilities:

  • Visually impaired students will appear for: Music (instead of Science) on May 4 (first shift) Home Science (instead of Mathematics) on May 5 (first shift) These exams will be based on the old syllabus
  • Music (instead of Science) on May 4 (first shift)
  • Home Science (instead of Mathematics) on May 5 (first shift)
  • These exams will be based on the old syllabus
  • Spastic, visually impaired, and other candidates unable to write will be allowed a scribe (non-matriculate) with prior approval from the district education officer

Practical Exam Schedule 2026

The Matric special practical exams 2026 will be held from April 29 to April 30 for:

  • Home Science, Music, Dance, Fine Arts
  • Music (for visually impaired candidates)
  • Vocational subjects such as Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & Hardware, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom, and IT/ITeS

Exam Day Guidelines

  • Entry to exam centres will close 30 minutes before the exam begins First shift: Entry allowed till 9:00 am Second shift: Entry allowed till 1:30 pm
  • First shift: Entry allowed till 9:00 am
  • Second shift: Entry allowed till 1:30 pm

Submission Deadlines

  • Schools must submit internal assessment marks and project work records to the district education officer by May 4
  • These records must reach the BSEB office by May 5

The board’s announcement provides clarity for students appearing in compartment and special exams, ensuring structured timelines and support provisions for differently-abled candidates.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
15:31 PM
Bihar government bseb compartment exams
Similar stories
Jharkhand government

159 Candidates Held in Jharkhand Excise Constable Exam Paper Leak Case; Gang Under Pr. . .

Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Expected Soon; Evaluation Process in Final Stage

IIM

IIM Mumbai Holds Third Convocation; 505 Students Graduate from First MBA Batch

NIOS

NIOS Introduces Time-Locked Question Paper Delivery for Class 10, 12 Exams

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Jammu
IIM Jammu

IIM Jammu, CAHO Sign MoU to Boost Healthcare Management Education and Research

Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Expected Soon; Evaluation Process in Final Stage

Jharkhand government

159 Candidates Held in Jharkhand Excise Constable Exam Paper Leak Case; Gang Under Pr. . .

IIM

IIM Mumbai Holds Third Convocation; 505 Students Graduate from First MBA Batch

NIOS

NIOS Introduces Time-Locked Question Paper Delivery for Class 10, 12 Exams

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Photo Mismatch? NTA Activates Verification Facility; Check Steps, Deadli. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality