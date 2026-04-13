Bihar Board Announces Compartment, Special Exam Dates 2026 for Class 10, 12; Know Schedule

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and special examinations 2026, with exams set to begin from May 2 Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes at the start of each paper to read and understand the question paper

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and special examinations 2026, with exams set to begin from May 2.

According to the board, exams will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Second shift: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

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Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes at the start of each paper to read and understand the question paper.

Special Provisions For Differently-Abled Candidates

BSEB has announced specific arrangements for candidates with disabilities:

Visually impaired students will appear for: Music (instead of Science) on May 4 (first shift) Home Science (instead of Mathematics) on May 5 (first shift) These exams will be based on the old syllabus

Music (instead of Science) on May 4 (first shift)

Home Science (instead of Mathematics) on May 5 (first shift)

These exams will be based on the old syllabus

Spastic, visually impaired, and other candidates unable to write will be allowed a scribe (non-matriculate) with prior approval from the district education officer

Practical Exam Schedule 2026

The Matric special practical exams 2026 will be held from April 29 to April 30 for:

Home Science, Music, Dance, Fine Arts

Music (for visually impaired candidates)

Vocational subjects such as Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & Hardware, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom, and IT/ITeS

Exam Day Guidelines

Entry to exam centres will close 30 minutes before the exam begins First shift: Entry allowed till 9:00 am Second shift: Entry allowed till 1:30 pm

First shift: Entry allowed till 9:00 am

Second shift: Entry allowed till 1:30 pm

Submission Deadlines

Schools must submit internal assessment marks and project work records to the district education officer by May 4

These records must reach the BSEB office by May 5

The board’s announcement provides clarity for students appearing in compartment and special exams, ensuring structured timelines and support provisions for differently-abled candidates.