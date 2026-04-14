NCET 2026

NCET Admit Card 2026 Out for April 17, 18 Exams: Hall Ticket Download Link and NTA Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2026
10:04 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website (exams.nta.nic.in/ncet).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026, conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website (exams.nta.nic.in/ncet).

To access the admit card, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. The admit card is available online only, and the NTA has clarified that it will not be sent via post under any circumstances.

As per the official schedule, the NCET 2026 will be conducted in computer-based mode on April 17 and 18. The examination serves as a gateway for admission to ITEP courses offered by participating institutions across the country.

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In its notification, NTA stated that the admit cards are being issued provisionally, subject to candidates meeting all eligibility conditions. The agency emphasised that the issuance of the admit card does not confirm final eligibility, which will be verified at later stages of the admission process.

Candidates have been instructed to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card and ensure that it remains intact. The testing agency has strictly advised against tampering with or altering any information printed on the document, as this could lead to complications during the examination or admission process.

In case of any issues while downloading the admit card or if discrepancies are found in the details, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or contact the agency via email (ncet@nta.ac.in) for assistance.

With the examination dates approaching, candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and verify all details to avoid last-minute inconvenience on the exam day.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2026
10:05 AM
NCET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Common Entrance Test Admit Card
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