NTA Releases JIPMAT Result 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 May 2025
16:08 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency, NTA announced JIPMAT Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can check and download the scorecard through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

JIPMAT examination was conducted on April 26, 2025. The examination took place in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. According to the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on May 1 and the objection window was closed on May 2, 2025.

JIPMAT Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/
  2. Click on the JIPMAT Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Take a printout of the same for further reference

JIPMAT Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 24 May 2025
16:09 PM
NTA National Testing Agency JIPMAT 2025 Results out
