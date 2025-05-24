NTA
NTA Releases JIPMAT Result 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/- Get Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 24 May 2025
16:08 PM
The National Testing Agency, NTA announced JIPMAT Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can check and download the scorecard through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.
JIPMAT examination was conducted on April 26, 2025. The examination took place in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. According to the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on May 1 and the objection window was closed on May 2, 2025.
JIPMAT Result 2025: Steps to download
JIPMAT Result 2025: Direct Link