NTA Releases JIPMAT Result 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/- Get Direct Link to Download Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA announced JIPMAT Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can check and download the scorecard through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

JIPMAT examination was conducted on April 26, 2025. The examination took place in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. According to the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on May 1 and the objection window was closed on May 2, 2025.

JIPMAT Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ Click on the JIPMAT Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed Take a printout of the same for further reference

