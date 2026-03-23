JEE Main 2026 Session 2: City Intimation Slip Released, Exam Dates Revised! Full Schedule Here

Summary The National Testing Agency has officially revised the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2. NTA has also released the city intimation slip for registered candidates.

The National Testing Agency has officially revised the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 and released the city intimation slip for registered candidates. Aspirants can now access the city allotment details by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

According to the updated timetable, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examinations will be conducted between April 2 and April 8, with two shifts per day. The revised schedule indicates that the BE and BTech (Paper 1) exams will take place on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, while the BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A and 2B) examinations are scheduled for April 7. Earlier, the examination window was planned to continue until April 9.

The city intimation slip provides candidates with information regarding the city where their examination centre will be located. This advance notice enables candidates to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the exam. However, the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card and is for informational purposes only.

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The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination across multiple cities in India, along with 15 international locations, ensuring wide accessibility for candidates. The admit cards for the examination are expected to be released shortly and will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, centre address, and important exam-day instructions.

Candidates will be required to download their admit cards using their login credentials and must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre for verification. In case of any issues while downloading the city intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or reach out via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.