JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key OUT - Download Link and Score Calculation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Apr 2026
13:51 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 session 2 final answer key for BE and BTech courses.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 session 2 final answer key for BE and BTech courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In an important revision, NTA has dropped two questions from the final answer key. These adjustments follow the objections raised by candidates during the answer key challenge window.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key?

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  • Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for the session II final answer key.
  • The answer key PDF will open.
  • Download and save it for reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted between April 2 and April 8 in multiple shifts for approximately 11.23 lakh candidates across the country.

Using the final answer key, candidates can now calculate their expected scores ahead of the official result declaration.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for further updates on the result announcement and counselling schedule.

Find the direct final answer key pdf link here.

Last updated on 20 Apr 2026
13:56 PM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key
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