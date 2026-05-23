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HPBOSE Class 10 Answer Sheet 2026 Tampering Confirmed; Assures No Academic Loss

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2026
12:50 PM

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Summary
The irregularities came to light after students raised complaints regarding manipulation in the multiple choice question (MCQ) section of Art-A subject papers
Board chairperson Dr Rajesh Sharma said the forensic report confirmed tampering in the evaluated material, validating concerns raised by students after declaration of results and review of answer sheets

Allegations of irregularities in the March 2025 examinations conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education have been substantiated after a forensic examination confirmed tampering in evaluated answer scripts from an examination centre in Bilaspur district.

The irregularities came to light after students raised complaints regarding manipulation in the multiple choice question (MCQ) section of Art-A subject papers. Following preliminary scrutiny by the Board, the matter was referred to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory for expert examination.

Board chairperson Dr Rajesh Sharma said the forensic report confirmed tampering in the evaluated material, validating concerns raised by students after declaration of results and review of answer sheets.

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The investigation centred on the Rajkiya Senior Secondary School Jhandoota examination centre, where 40 students had appeared for the examination, including 11 candidates from Government High School Jeora.

According to Board officials, nine students from the Art-A stream submitted written complaints alleging alterations in the MCQ section of their answer sheets after evaluation. The complaints triggered a formal verification process, during which discrepancies were found in the handling of sealed answer-sheet packets.

Officials stated that serial numbers on tamper-proof packing envelopes did not match the numbers recorded in the official packing memo, indicating possible substitution or exchange of envelopes during transportation or storage of examination material. The discrepancy became a key point in the subsequent investigation.

Dr Sharma said the students would not suffer any academic loss due to the irregularities. The Board has decided to award marks for the affected questions in accordance with examination rules to safeguard the interests of candidates.

“The students are not at fault and their results will remain protected,” the chairperson said, adding that the complete investigation report has been forwarded to the education department for further action.

The Board also stated that all related records and documents have been officially submitted for departmental review and that examination integrity protocols would continue to be strengthened to prevent similar incidents in future.

The development has raised concerns over procedural safeguards in the handling and evaluation of examination material, with education authorities expected to examine accountability and possible administrative lapses connected to the case.

Last updated on 23 May 2026
12:55 PM
Answer Key HPBOSE class 10 exams
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