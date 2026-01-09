NEET UG 2026 Syllabus Released by NTA, No Changes from Previous Year - All Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NEET UG 2026 syllabus. According to the official update issued by NTA, the NEET 2026 syllabus remains unchanged.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NEET UG 2026 syllabus, providing detailed information to medical aspirants preparing for the national-level entrance examination. The updated syllabus has been announced well in advance to help candidates plan their preparation in a structured and focused manner.

According to the official update issued by NTA, the NEET 2026 syllabus remains unchanged. The syllabus continues to be strictly based on the NCERT curriculum of Classes 11 and 12, bringing relief to students who are already preparing according to the existing study framework. The continuity ensures that aspirants do not need to modify their preparation strategies or study resources at this stage.

In its notification, the National Testing Agency clarified that the syllabus for NEET UG 2026 has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) under the National Medical Commission (NMC). Importantly, the NMC had earlier confirmed the updated syllabus structure, and the same syllabus has now been officially published by NTA, reaffirming that no revisions or changes have been introduced for the 2026 examination cycle. This confirmation from both regulatory authorities provides stability and certainty to candidates preparing for one of India’s most competitive entrance exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the notified framework, the NEET UG 2026 syllabus focuses on three core subjects—Physics, Chemistry and Biology. All topics are aligned with NCERT textbooks prescribed for Classes 11 and 12, and there has been no addition or removal of units. Physics and Chemistry comprise 20 units each, drawing content equally from both classes. Biology consists of 10 units, covering concepts from both Botany and Zoology as outlined in the NCERT curriculum.

NTA has clearly stated that the NEET UG 2026 syllabus is identical to that of the previous academic year. This confirmation benefits students who have already begun their preparation, as they can continue relying on NCERT textbooks, previous years’ question papers and existing mock tests without concern about syllabus modifications. The unchanged syllabus also ensures fairness and uniformity for all candidates appearing in the examination.

Although the official NEET UG 2026 exam date has not yet been announced, candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official NTA website for updates related to the examination schedule, application process and other important notifications. With the syllabus now confirmed and unchanged, aspirants can focus entirely on strengthening conceptual understanding and exam-oriented preparation.

Find the detailed syllabus PDF here.