BITSAT 2026 Iteration 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Admission Status Online

Summary Candidates who completed the counselling registration process and submitted their programme preferences can now check their allotment status through the official admission portal The Iteration 1 result provides candidates with information regarding their admission status, including whether they have been allotted a seat, placed on the waiting list, or remain under consideration for future counselling rounds

The admission process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 has progressed to a key stage with the release of the Iteration 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who completed the counselling registration process and submitted their programme preferences can now check their allotment status through the official admission portal.

The Iteration 1 result provides candidates with information regarding their admission status, including whether they have been allotted a seat, placed on the waiting list, or remain under consideration for future counselling rounds. The counselling process covers admissions to programmes offered at the Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses of BITS Pilani.

The iteration result reflects the outcome of the counselling process conducted on the basis of candidates' BITSAT scores and programme preferences submitted during registration. Candidates who have secured a seat will be able to view details of the allotted programme and campus through the admission portal.

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Those receiving an admission offer are required to carefully review the instructions mentioned in their allotment letter and complete the prescribed fee payment within the specified deadline to confirm their admission.

Candidates who have not received an allotment in the first round are still eligible for consideration in subsequent counselling iterations. Their chances of securing admission may improve depending on seat availability, withdrawals by other candidates and changes in preference movement during later rounds.

BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can access their allotment status by following these steps:

Visit the official BITS admission portal. Click on the "Iteration 1 Result" link. Enter the application number and password. Submit the login credentials. View the allotment status displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Counselling Schedule

As per the official counselling calendar, candidates allotted seats in Iteration 1 must complete the fee payment process by June 26, 2026.

The schedule for subsequent counselling rounds is as follows:

Iteration 2 Result: July 1, 2026

Iteration 3 Result: July 14, 2026

Iteration 4 Result: July 22, 2026

Iteration 5 Result: August 1, 2026

BITS Pilani conducts multiple rounds of seat allotment every year to fill vacancies across its campuses. While the first iteration provides an initial indication of admission trends, subsequent rounds help accommodate seats that become available due to candidate withdrawals or changes in preferences.

Admission authorities have advised candidates to regularly check the official admission portal for updates regarding seat allotment results, fee payment deadlines, reporting instructions and other counselling-related announcements.

The release of the first iteration result marks an important milestone in the BITSAT 2026 admission process, with thousands of engineering aspirants awaiting further movement in the upcoming rounds of counselling.