JEECUP Result 2026 Declared; Download Scorecards and Rank Cards Online, Counselling Date Here

Summary Candidates can now access and download their scorecards and rank cards through the official JEECUP website With the declaration of results, the admission process will now move to the counselling stage

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the JEECUP Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Entrance Examination. Candidates can now access and download their scorecards and rank cards through the official JEECUP website.

To check their results, candidates are required to log in using their application credentials. The scorecard contains key details including marks obtained, rank secured, and qualifying status, all of which will play a crucial role in the upcoming counselling and admission process.

The JEECUP 2026 scorecard provides a comprehensive overview of a candidate's performance in the entrance examination. The document includes the candidate's name and roll number, marks obtained, rank secured, qualifying status, and other examination-related details.

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Candidates have been advised to carefully review all information mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

With the declaration of results, the admission process will now move to the counselling stage. Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process conducted by the council.

During counselling, candidates will be required to complete registration, submit their preferred choices of colleges and courses, and fulfil other admission-related formalities. Seat allotment will be carried out primarily on the basis of candidates' ranks in the entrance examination and the choices filled during counselling.

JEECUP Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their scorecards:

Visit the official JEECUP website. Click on the "JEECUP Result 2026" or "Rank Card" link available on the homepage. Enter the Application Number and Password or Date of Birth. Click on the Submit/Login button. The JEECUP 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Verify all details carefully, including marks, rank and qualifying status. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Officials have advised candidates to retain a copy of their scorecard, as it will be required during counselling, seat allotment and document verification. Aspirants are also encouraged to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding counselling registration, choice filling, seat allotment schedules and other admission-related announcements.

The declaration of the JEECUP 2026 results marks the beginning of the admission process for diploma and polytechnic programmes across participating institutions in Uttar Pradesh.