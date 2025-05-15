CUET UG Admit Card 2025 for May 19 to 24 Exams OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in- Get Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in The board informed that registered candidates will be required to use their login credentials such as application number and password to get their CUET UG 2025 exam hall ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (CUET UG 2025) admit card for May 19 to 24 on its official website website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The board informed that registered candidates will be required to use their login credentials such as application number and password to get their CUET UG 2025 exam hall ticket through the official website.

As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2025 will be conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admissions to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘Admit Card for CUET UG -2025’ link Enter your login credentials (application number and password) Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for further reference

If candidates notice any discrepancies in their admit cards, they should contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.