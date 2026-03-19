NTA Releases CUET PG 2026 Admit Card for March 24-27 Exams; Hall Ticket Link Here

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the final phase of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination on March 24, 25, and 27 can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the final phase of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination on March 24, 25, and 27 can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA portal using their login credentials.

The CUET PG 2026 examination is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres nationwide. The exam is currently ongoing and will conclude on March 27.

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the official CUET PG website (exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg), click on the admit card download link, and log in using their application number and password. Once logged in, candidates can download both the admit card and the required undertaking. It is important to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the release of the admit card, NTA had already issued the city intimation slip, informing candidates about their allotted exam city and date. The admit card now provides complete information, including the exact examination centre, reporting time, and important guidelines. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read all instructions and adhere strictly to the exam day protocols.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates should immediately contact the official helpdesk. The NTA has provided a helpline number (011-40759000) and email support (helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in) for assistance.

Examinees are encouraged to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and announcements related to the CUET PG 2026 examination to avoid missing any important information.

Find the direct admit card download link.