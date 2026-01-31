CMAT Answer Key 2026 Released! Download Steps, Link and Objection Submission Guide

CMAT 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key, and question paper with recorded responses of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and submit challenges against it through the official website.

Download Guide

  • Visit the official CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the answer key link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Submit the details to view the answer key.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.
Objection Submission Guide

The CMAT answer key sheets will be available until February 2, 2026. During this period, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key if they find discrepancies. To submit objections, they must log in to the official website and select the question(s) they wish to challenge. Along with their challenges, candidates must upload supporting documents in the specified format. Following this, candidates will have to pay a processing fee of ₹200 per question, irrespective of their category.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

CMAT was conducted on January 25, 2026, as a computer-based test (CBT) in a single shift for 53453 candidates across the country.

Find the direct download link here.

