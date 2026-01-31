KVS, NVS Release Tier 1 Answer Key and OMR Sheets for Recruitment Exam 2026

Summary The answer key has been issued for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination can now access the provisional answer key and download their scanned OMR answer sheets from the official website, cbseit.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have released the provisional answer key along with the scanned OMR answer sheets for the Tier 1 recruitment examination 2026. The answer key has been issued for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts.

Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination can now access the provisional answer key and download their scanned OMR answer sheets from the official website, cbseit.in.

To download the answer key and OMR sheet, candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. After downloading the OMR sheet, candidates can match their responses with the answers provided in the provisional answer key.

KVS, NVS Tier 1 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at cbseit.in

Log in using roll number and date of birth

Download the scanned OMR answer sheet

Check the provisional answer key

Compare responses with the official answers

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections until 11:59 PM on February 4, 2026. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

The KVS and NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 will be prepared and declared on the basis of the final answer key, which will be released after reviewing objections and approval by subject experts.