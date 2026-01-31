XLRI Releases XAT 2026 Cutoffs for PGDM Courses, PI Calls Issued: Check Category-Wise Details

Summary The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has officially announced the XAT 2026 cutoffs for admission to its flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes. Eligible candidates have already started receiving their PI call letters, with interviews scheduled to take place in February 2026.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has officially announced the XAT 2026 cutoffs for admission to its flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes, including Business Management (BM), Business Management (International Specialisation) and Human Resource Management (HRM). The declared cutoffs will be used to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the admission process, comprising the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Eligible candidates have already started receiving their PI call letters, with interviews scheduled to take place in February 2026.

For admission to the PGDM BM and PGDM BM (International Specialisation) programmes, XLRI has prescribed uniform cutoff criteria across engineering and non-engineering backgrounds within each gender category. Candidates in the engineering and non-engineering male category are required to secure an overall XAT percentile of 94, along with sectional percentiles of 85 in Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation (QADI), 82 in Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR), and 82 in Decision Making (DM). For female and transgender candidates from both academic backgrounds, the overall cutoff has been fixed at 88 percentile, with minimum sectional requirements of 78 percentile each in QADI, VALR and DM. These benchmarks represent the minimum performance levels required to qualify for the interview stage for the BM programmes.

The cutoff criteria for the PGDM HRM programme differ based on academic background and gender, reflecting the programme’s distinct selection parameters. Engineering male candidates must obtain an overall percentile of 92, with sectional cutoffs of 80 in QADI, 87 in VALR and 85 in DM. For engineering female and transgender candidates, the overall cutoff is set at 87 percentile, while the minimum sectional requirements are 70 in QADI, 82 in VALR and 78 in DM. Among non-engineering candidates, male applicants need an overall percentile of 90, with sectional cutoffs of 73 in QADI, 87 in VALR and 85 in DM. Non-engineering female and transgender candidates must secure at least 84 percentile overall, along with 65 in QADI, 82 in VALR and 78 in DM.

XLRI has clarified that meeting the XAT 2026 cutoff criteria qualifies candidates for participation in the GD and PI rounds but does not ensure final admission. The final selection will be based on multiple factors, including performance in the interview process, academic background, work experience and overall candidate profile. Aspirants who have met the prescribed overall and sectional percentile thresholds will now advance to the subsequent stages of XLRI’s competitive selection process for the 2026 academic session.