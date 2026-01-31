University of Hyderabad, ICMR-NIN Sign MoU for Joint PhD and Research Programmes

Summary Under the partnership, the two institutions will jointly organise symposiums and conferences and work towards securing research grants The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Devesh Nigam, Registrar of the University of Hyderabad, and Bharati Kulkarni, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, in the presence of BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has entered into a collaboration with the ICMR–National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) to offer joint PhD and training programmes, facilitate faculty exchange, and undertake collaborative research in areas of mutual interest.

Under the partnership, the two institutions will jointly organise symposiums and conferences and work towards securing research grants. The collaboration will also provide internship and placement opportunities for students and research scholars at ICMR-NIN.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Devesh Nigam, Registrar of the University of Hyderabad, and Bharati Kulkarni, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, in the presence of BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH.

Emphasising the importance of strengthening collaboration between researchers, BJ Rao said the agreement aims to deepen institutional ties and implement activities outlined in the MoU. He also expressed interest in exploring the establishment of mobile testing laboratories for food and nutrition to serve communities more effectively.

Ramesh K Mishra, Dean of the School of Medical Sciences, highlighted the potential to study the role of nutrition in cognition by leveraging the expertise of both institutions. He also conveyed his willingness to co-host a symposium to further explore the subject.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharati Kulkarni outlined the evolution and contributions of ICMR-NIN over the past 100 years and expressed optimism that the collaboration would have a meaningful impact at the national, regional, and global south levels, according to an official statement.