NTA releases city intimation slips for NIFT Entrance Exam on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their city initimation slips from exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT

The admit cards for the exam will be issued by the NTA in due course.

The examination will be conduted on February 9, 2025 in two shifts. While Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 Noon, the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and download their city intimation slips.

How to download NIFTEE Exam city slips from the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT

Step 2: Click on the NIFT (UG/PG) city intimation slip download link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your city intimation slip will be displayed before you

Step 5: Download the slip and take a printout for future reference