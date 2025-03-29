NTA releases certificates of students who qualified UGC NET December 2024 - Check details

Summary Candidates can download their certificates from ugnet.nta.ac.in by entering their login credentials While the UGC NET December 2024 certificate for Assistant Professor is valid for a lifetime, the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) certificate will be valid for three years from the date of issuance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the certificates of candidates who have successfully qualified the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 session. Candidates can download their certificates from ugnet.nta.ac.in by entering their login credentials.

Through this examination, the eligibility of candidates will be determined for being appointed as Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellows with higher educational institutes.

While the UGC NET December 2024 certificate for Assistant Professor is valid for a lifetime, the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) certificate will be valid for three years from the date of issuance.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download the UGC NET December 2024 Certificate from the website of NTA?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'UGC NET December 2024 Certificates'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, including application number, Date of Birth and Security pin.

Step 4: Your UGC NET December 2024 Certificate will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the certificate and take a print out

The results of the exam were declared in February 2025.