National Testing Agency (NTA)

UGC NET 2025 City Allotment Slip OUT for June 26, 27 Exams- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jun 2025
14:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can download the exam city slips from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
NTA had earlier released the UGC NET exam city slips for the June 25 examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the advanced exam city intimation slips for UGC NET examination scheduled for June 26 and June 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can download the exam city slips from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA had earlier released the UGC NET exam city slips for the June 25 examination. Notably, the UGC NET June 2025 exam will be conducted from June 25 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam City Allotment: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip
  3. Key in your credentials to login, and submit
  4. Check the exam city slip displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip, candidates are advised to contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June Exam City Allotment 2025: Direct Link

The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 will be issued later, the NTA said. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 21 Jun 2025
14:29 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA UGC NET 2025 UGC NET June 2025 city allotment
Similar stories
APSCHE

APSCHE Declares AP EdCET 2025 Result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET- Direct Link Insi. . .

International Yoga Day 2025

International Yoga Day - Odisha Govt Plans for Yoga in Schools, Public Health Program. . .

UP Polytechnic

UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2025 Shortly at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Details Here

ministry of education

Big Shift - More Girls Pass Class 12 With Science Than Arts For the 1s Time! MoE Repo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APSCHE

APSCHE Declares AP EdCET 2025 Result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET- Direct Link Insi. . .

International Yoga Day 2025

International Yoga Day - Odisha Govt Plans for Yoga in Schools, Public Health Program. . .

UP Polytechnic

UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2025 Shortly at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Details Here

St Xavier’s University

St Xavier’s University Bridges Urban-Rural Divide with English Camp in North 24 Par. . .

ministry of education

Big Shift - More Girls Pass Class 12 With Science Than Arts For the 1s Time! MoE Repo. . .

WBBSE

Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality