UGC NET 2025 City Allotment Slip OUT for June 26, 27 Exams- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can download the exam city slips from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in NTA had earlier released the UGC NET exam city slips for the June 25 examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the advanced exam city intimation slips for UGC NET examination scheduled for June 26 and June 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can download the exam city slips from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA had earlier released the UGC NET exam city slips for the June 25 examination. Notably, the UGC NET June 2025 exam will be conducted from June 25 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam City Allotment: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip Key in your credentials to login, and submit Check the exam city slip displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip, candidates are advised to contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June Exam City Allotment 2025: Direct Link

The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 will be issued later, the NTA said. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.