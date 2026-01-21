NIFTEE 2026 Application Correction Postponed - Window Opens Today; Check Revised Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the opening of the application correction facility for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026. Registered candidates can make necessary changes to their application forms through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the opening of the application correction facility for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026. As per the latest update, the correction window, which was earlier expected to open a day earlier, is now available from January 21, 2026. Registered candidates can make necessary changes to their application forms through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

According to the official notification, the NIFTEE 2026 application correction window will remain open for two days, and candidates must complete all edits by January 22, 2026, up to 11.50 PM. The testing agency has clearly stated that no corrections will be permitted after the deadline under any circumstances. If any modification leads to a change in the application fee, candidates will be required to pay the additional amount online using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

NTA has also specified the scope of corrections allowed during this one-time facility. Candidates will not be permitted to change their registered mobile number, email ID, permanent or present address, or the uploaded signature image. However, applicants will be allowed to modify any one of the following personal details: the candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name.

In addition, candidates can update their Class 10 and Class 12 academic details, along with graduation and post-graduation information, wherever applicable. Changes are also permitted in the examination city preference and personal particulars such as date of birth, gender, category, and sub-category or PwBD status. Candidates may also revise their programme selection in the NIFTEE 2026 application form. If such changes result in a higher application fee, the correction will be accepted only after successful payment of the applicable amount.

The agency has clarified that only one opportunity will be provided to make corrections. Once the revised form is submitted, it will be final and frozen, and any excess fee paid due to category or PwBD-related changes will not be refunded.

To make corrections, candidates must visit the official portal, open the NIFTEE 2026 application correction link, and log in using their application number and password or date of birth. After updating the permitted fields, candidates should carefully review all changes before final submission and download the revised confirmation page for future reference. Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.