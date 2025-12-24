National Testing Agency (NTA)

Big Change Ahead: NTA Plans New Exam Security Plan for Major Entrance Tests like NEET, JEE

PTI
PTI
Posted on 24 Dec 2025
09:51 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to introduce the facial recognition system for verification in major entrance exams from 2026.
The agency is also in the process of introducing an option for candidates to capture live photographs while applying for the exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to introduce the facial recognition system for verification in major entrance exams including NEET and JEE from 2026, according to sources.

The agency is also in the process of introducing an option for candidates to capture live photographs while applying for the exams.

"During the 2025 NEET exam, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) on the use of face authentication. The PoC was aimed at evaluating the feasibility and effectiveness of Aadhaar-based face authentication as a means of verifying the identity of candidates," a source said.

"During the PoC, Aadhaar face authentication technology was deployed at select NEET centres in Delhi, and was integrated with NIC's digital infrastructure and NTA's examination protocols," he added.

The source informed that the same will be introduced in major entrance exams from next year.

"The option for capturing live photographs has also been introduced in the application system to ensure that unfair means are not being used," the source added.

Facial biometric verification confirms a person's identity by analysing unique facial features, such as the distance between the eyes or the shape of the nose, to create a digital template for comparison with stored data, often using AI for analysis.

Meanwhile, a real-time photo capture via webcam or phone is used during online application or exam processes to prevent impersonation.

The recommendations were made by the Radhakrishnan Committee which was set up by the Centre following incidents of alleged paper leaks.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 24 Dec 2025
09:52 AM
National Testing Agency (NTA) Entrance exams NEET JEE
