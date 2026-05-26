Delhi DoE to Declare CM Shri Admission Test 2026 Class 11 Results by May 31; Download Scorecard

Summary Students who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their scores through the official website The CM Shri School Admission Test for Class 11 was conducted on May 7, 2026

The Directorate of Education under the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi is set to release the CM Shri Admission Test 2026 results for Class 11 by May 31, 2026. Students who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their scores through the official website.

Candidates can check their results on the official portal: Delhi Education Department Official Website

The CM Shri School Admission Test for Class 11 was conducted on May 7, 2026. Admissions to CM Shri Schools are granted on the basis of merit to ensure a transparent and fair selection process for eligible students across Delhi government schools.

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CM Shri Admission Test 2026 Result: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in Click on the “CM Shri School Admission Test 2026” link available on the homepage. Open the result or merit list link for Class 11 admissions. Enter login credentials such as registration ID and roll number. Submit the details to access the result. Download and print the scorecard or merit list PDF for future reference.

The result document will contain details including the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, and allotted CM Shri School.

Following the announcement of results, shortlisted students and their parents will be required to visit the allotted CM Shri School to complete admission formalities. Candidates must carry necessary documents such as:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Previous examination result documents

Other required certificates, if applicable

Students have been advised to complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline and pay the necessary fees to secure their seats.

About CM Shri Schools

The CM Shri Admission Test is conducted annually by the Delhi Directorate of Education for admissions to Classes 6, 9, and 11 for the academic session 2026–27. CM Shri Schools are part of the Delhi government’s initiative to strengthen public education through upgraded infrastructure, smart classrooms, modern learning facilities, and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across selected government schools in the national capital.