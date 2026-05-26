Mumbai University Releases First UG Merit List 2026 for BSc, BCom; Check Cut Off Here

Summary The merit lists have been announced for several affiliated, autonomous, and non-autonomous colleges under the university Candidates who applied for undergraduate admissions in arts, science, and commerce streams can check the first merit list through the official admission portal

The University of Mumbai has released the first merit list for undergraduate admissions for the 2026–27 academic session. The merit lists have been announced for several affiliated, autonomous, and non-autonomous colleges under the university.

Candidates who applied for undergraduate admissions in arts, science, and commerce streams can check the first merit list through the official admission portal. The university stated that merit lists for more than 60 university departments and colleges will be uploaded on the respective official websites shortly.

Students can access the admission portal here: Mumbai University UG Admission Portal

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The undergraduate admission registration process had commenced on May 6, 2026, and concluded on May 21, 2026. The first merit list was published on May 26, 2026, at 11 AM.

Mumbai University UG Admission Dates 2026

Registration process begins: May 6, 2026

Last date to apply: May 21, 2026

First merit list: May 26, 2026 (11 AM)

Document verification and fee payment (Round 1): May 27 to 29, 2026

Second merit list: May 30, 2026 (7 PM)

Document verification and fee payment (Round 2): June 1 to 3, 2026

Third merit list: June 4, 2026 (7 PM)

Document verification and fee payment (Round 3): June 5 to 9, 2026

Orientation and commencement of classes: June 13, 2026

Candidates whose names appear in the first merit list must complete document verification and fee payment within the stipulated period to confirm their admission. The university has advised students to regularly check the official websites of respective colleges for department-wise merit lists and admission-related updates.

The university is expected to release the second and third merit lists in the coming weeks depending on seat availability across participating colleges and departments.