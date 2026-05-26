IISER IAT 2026 Admit Card Released at iiseradmission.in; Exam to Be Held in CBT Mode

Summary Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process can now download their hall tickets from the official admission portal (iiseradmission.in) The IISER Aptitude Test 2026 is being conducted for admission to the four-year BS and five-year BS-MS dual degree programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research across the country

The Joint Admissions Committee has released the admit cards for the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test (IISER IAT) 2026. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process can now download their hall tickets from the official admission portal. (iiseradmission.in)

The IISER Aptitude Test 2026 is being conducted for admission to the four-year BS and five-year BS-MS dual degree programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research across the country. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres nationwide.

IISER IAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

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Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

Visit the official IISER admission website at iiseradmission.in. Click on the activated “Download Admit Card” or “Hall Ticket” link available on the homepage. Enter the registered User ID and password in the login portal. Submit the details to access the admit card. Verify all information including candidate name, examination centre, exam date and reporting time. Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future reference.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the entrance examination, and candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre without it.

The IISER Aptitude Test is a three-hour entrance examination aimed at evaluating students in core science disciplines. The test is conducted online and serves as the gateway for admissions to undergraduate science programmes at IISER institutions.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and report to their allotted examination centres well before