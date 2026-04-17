NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Portal for PwD/PwBD Candidates; Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
13:29 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the scribe registration portal for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.
The facility allows eligible candidates to submit details of their chosen scribes through the official website (neet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the scribe registration portal for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 under the Persons with Disability (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories. The facility allows eligible candidates to submit details of their chosen scribes through the official website (neet.nta.nic.in).

Candidates can access the portal by logging in with their application number and password. The registration window for submitting scribe details will remain open until April 21. This initiative aims to ensure a smooth and accessible examination experience for candidates requiring assistance.

To complete the scribe registration process, candidates need to visit the official NEET website, select the “Register Scribe Details” option, and log in using their credentials. After submitting the required information, candidates should ensure that the details are correctly recorded for verification.

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The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper (OMR-based) mode. The exam will serve as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses across India.

In case of any technical difficulties or issues related to the registration process, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk via the provided phone numbers (011-40759000/011-69227700) or email support (neetug2026@nta.ac.in).

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
13:31 PM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration Persons with Disability (PwD)
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