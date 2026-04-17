Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today; Get Download Link at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
15:00 PM

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Summary
Candidates appearing for the mains exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in
The BPSC 71st Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2026

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the admit card for the 71st Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2026 today, April 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the mains exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 71st Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2026. On April 25, the exam will be held in two shifts — from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. On the remaining days, the परीक्षा will take place in a single shift from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,298 vacancies across various posts in the state administration.

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BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of BPSC
  • Click on the BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter login credentials
  • Submit the details to view the admit card
  • Download and take a printout for exam use

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre, as it is mandatory for entry.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
15:03 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card
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