Board Exam 2026

Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Likely in Early May; Check Exam Highlights Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
13:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The board, however, has not yet announced an official date and time for the result declaration
Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) is expected to declare the Class 10 (HSC) examination results for 2026 in the first week of May, according to media reports. The board, however, has not yet announced an official date and time for the result declaration.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, more than 5.61 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 10 board examinations, which were conducted from February 19 to March 2, 2026. The exams took place across over 3,000 centres in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.

The result scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and qualifying status (pass or fail). Additional information like grade or division may also be mentioned as per the board’s evaluation criteria.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official websites of BSE Odisha
  • Click on the Class 10 / Matric Result 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter required credentials such as roll number and registration number
  • View the result displayed on the screen
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official websites for updates regarding the result announcement.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
13:48 PM
Board Exam 2026 BSE Odisha government Results out
Similar stories
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Portal for PwD/PwBD Candidates; Link Here

Bihar government

BPSC to Release TRE 4.0 Notification by April 19; Exams Scheduled for September

Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 PCB Admit Card Released; Exams Begin April 21

JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins for IIM Admission - NTA Releases Exam Date and Key In. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Portal for PwD/PwBD Candidates; Link Here

Bihar government

BPSC to Release TRE 4.0 Notification by April 19; Exams Scheduled for September

HSSC 2026

HSSC Releases Admit Cards for Haryana Police Constable PMT 2026; List of Eligible Can. . .

Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 PCB Admit Card Released; Exams Begin April 21

JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins for IIM Admission - NTA Releases Exam Date and Key In. . .

Admit Card

ICAI CA May Inter, Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org; Download Lin. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality