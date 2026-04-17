Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Likely in Early May; Check Exam Highlights Here

Summary The board, however, has not yet announced an official date and time for the result declaration Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) is expected to declare the Class 10 (HSC) examination results for 2026 in the first week of May, according to media reports. The board, however, has not yet announced an official date and time for the result declaration.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, more than 5.61 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 10 board examinations, which were conducted from February 19 to March 2, 2026. The exams took place across over 3,000 centres in the state.

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To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.

The result scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and qualifying status (pass or fail). Additional information like grade or division may also be mentioned as per the board’s evaluation criteria.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official websites of BSE Odisha

Click on the Class 10 / Matric Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter required credentials such as roll number and registration number

View the result displayed on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official websites for updates regarding the result announcement.