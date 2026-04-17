JAC Declares Class 9 Result 2026; Over 4 Lakh Students Evaluated

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 9 results for the 2026 academic session. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scores through the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
In addition to the online mode, students can also check their results via SMS and through DigiLocker.
This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 9 examinations, which were conducted on March 6 and 7. The results have been prepared based on OMR sheet evaluation combined with internal assessment marks.
The board has adopted a five-level grading system, ranging from A+ to D. To pass the examination, students must secure at least a ‘C’ grade in each subject.
JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Steps to Check
- Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- Click on the Class 9 Annual Exam Result 2026 link
- Enter your roll code and roll number
- Fill in the captcha (if required) and submit
- View and download your result
Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a copy for future reference.