Jharkhand Academic Council

JAC Declares Class 9 Result 2026; Over 4 Lakh Students Evaluated

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
14:37 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scores through the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 9 examinations, which were conducted on March 6 and 7

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 9 results for the 2026 academic session. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scores through the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

In addition to the online mode, students can also check their results via SMS and through DigiLocker.

This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 9 examinations, which were conducted on March 6 and 7. The results have been prepared based on OMR sheet evaluation combined with internal assessment marks.

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The board has adopted a five-level grading system, ranging from A+ to D. To pass the examination, students must secure at least a ‘C’ grade in each subject.

JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Click on the Class 9 Annual Exam Result 2026 link
  • Enter your roll code and roll number
  • Fill in the captcha (if required) and submit
  • View and download your result

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a copy for future reference.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
14:39 PM
Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Counselling 2025 Results out
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