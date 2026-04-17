JAC Declares Class 9 Result 2026; Over 4 Lakh Students Evaluated

Summary Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scores through the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 9 examinations, which were conducted on March 6 and 7

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 9 results for the 2026 academic session. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scores through the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

In addition to the online mode, students can also check their results via SMS and through DigiLocker.

This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 9 examinations, which were conducted on March 6 and 7. The results have been prepared based on OMR sheet evaluation combined with internal assessment marks.

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The board has adopted a five-level grading system, ranging from A+ to D. To pass the examination, students must secure at least a ‘C’ grade in each subject.

JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the Class 9 Annual Exam Result 2026 link

Enter your roll code and roll number

Fill in the captcha (if required) and submit

View and download your result

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a copy for future reference.