BPSC to Release TRE 4.0 Notification by April 19; Exams Scheduled for September

Summary According to the announced schedule, the registration process will begin on April 25, while the examination is slated to be conducted between September 22 and September 27, 2026 Candidates have also raised concerns over discrepancies in vacancy numbers and issues in previous recruitment cycles, including allegations of a paper leak during TRE 3.0

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the much-awaited Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) notification by April 19, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants who had been demanding clarity on vacancies and timelines.

According to the announced schedule, the registration process will begin on April 25, while the examination is slated to be conducted between September 22 and September 27, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 46,882 teacher posts across the state.

The development follows months of uncertainty and protests by candidates. The issue dates back to September 2025, when Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar had stated during a press conference that the recruitment notification would be released within five days. He had also indicated that vacancy data from most districts had already been compiled, stressing that the process would be conducted with transparency and efficiency.

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Earlier projections suggested that TRE 4.0 would be held in December 2025, with results expected in January 2026. At the time, the number of vacancies was estimated to be between 26,000 and 27,000—significantly lower than the figures now announced.

In October 2025, hundreds of aspirants staged protests in Patna, demanding the release of the notification and a higher number of vacancies, with some calling for up to 1.2 lakh teaching posts. Tensions escalated after the arrest of student leader Dileep Kumar in Darbhanga ahead of a planned demonstration, sparking widespread reactions on social media. Supporters had criticised the move as an attempt to silence student voices.

Candidates have also raised concerns over discrepancies in vacancy numbers and issues in previous recruitment cycles, including allegations of a paper leak during TRE 3.0.

Meanwhile, BPSC had declared the results for TRE 3.0 on December 17, 2024, for Classes 9 and 10 across multiple subjects, including languages, sciences, social sciences, and performing arts.

With the notification now imminent, aspirants are hopeful that the recruitment process will proceed smoothly and address long-standing concerns regarding transparency and timely execution.