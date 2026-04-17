Bihar government

BPSC to Release TRE 4.0 Notification by April 19; Exams Scheduled for September

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
13:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the announced schedule, the registration process will begin on April 25, while the examination is slated to be conducted between September 22 and September 27, 2026
Candidates have also raised concerns over discrepancies in vacancy numbers and issues in previous recruitment cycles, including allegations of a paper leak during TRE 3.0

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the much-awaited Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) notification by April 19, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants who had been demanding clarity on vacancies and timelines.

According to the announced schedule, the registration process will begin on April 25, while the examination is slated to be conducted between September 22 and September 27, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 46,882 teacher posts across the state.

The development follows months of uncertainty and protests by candidates. The issue dates back to September 2025, when Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar had stated during a press conference that the recruitment notification would be released within five days. He had also indicated that vacancy data from most districts had already been compiled, stressing that the process would be conducted with transparency and efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier projections suggested that TRE 4.0 would be held in December 2025, with results expected in January 2026. At the time, the number of vacancies was estimated to be between 26,000 and 27,000—significantly lower than the figures now announced.

In October 2025, hundreds of aspirants staged protests in Patna, demanding the release of the notification and a higher number of vacancies, with some calling for up to 1.2 lakh teaching posts. Tensions escalated after the arrest of student leader Dileep Kumar in Darbhanga ahead of a planned demonstration, sparking widespread reactions on social media. Supporters had criticised the move as an attempt to silence student voices.

Candidates have also raised concerns over discrepancies in vacancy numbers and issues in previous recruitment cycles, including allegations of a paper leak during TRE 3.0.

Meanwhile, BPSC had declared the results for TRE 3.0 on December 17, 2024, for Classes 9 and 10 across multiple subjects, including languages, sciences, social sciences, and performing arts.

With the notification now imminent, aspirants are hopeful that the recruitment process will proceed smoothly and address long-standing concerns regarding transparency and timely execution.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
13:29 PM
Bihar government Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC exam row
Similar stories
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Portal for PwD/PwBD Candidates; Link Here

Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 PCB Admit Card Released; Exams Begin April 21

JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins for IIM Admission - NTA Releases Exam Date and Key In. . .

HSSC 2026

HSSC Releases Admit Cards for Haryana Police Constable PMT 2026; List of Eligible Can. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Portal for PwD/PwBD Candidates; Link Here

HSSC 2026

HSSC Releases Admit Cards for Haryana Police Constable PMT 2026; List of Eligible Can. . .

Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 PCB Admit Card Released; Exams Begin April 21

JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins for IIM Admission - NTA Releases Exam Date and Key In. . .

Admit Card

ICAI CA May Inter, Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org; Download Lin. . .

Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC, Class 12 Exams Cancelled in Gulf Region! Alternative Evaluation and Resu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality