CUET UG 2026 Applicants Get Last Chance to Edit Subjects - NTA Opens Updation Window; Link Here

Summary The National Testing Agency has officially opened the subject updation window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Applicants who have successfully completed registration and paid the application fee can now make changes through the official CUET portal.

The National Testing Agency has officially opened the subject updation window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, offering candidates another opportunity to modify their selected subjects. Applicants who have successfully completed registration and paid the application fee can now make changes through the official CUET portal.

This one-time correction facility has been introduced following multiple representations from students who sought to revise their subject combinations.

“NTA has received several requests from candidates applied for CUET(UG)-2026 for updation in subjects opted earlier in their online application form to made them eligible for admission in their desired University [participating in CUET(UG)- 2026]. Considering the requests received, the NTA has decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates (who registered successfully and paid the fee) to update the previously selected subjects,” the notice stated.

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According to the official schedule, the CUET UG 2026 subject correction window will remain open until April 19, 2026, till 11.50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The facility is available only to a specific group of applicants. Candidates who have successfully registered for CUET UG 2026, submitted their application forms, and paid the examination fee are eligible to access this correction window. No fresh registrations or incomplete applications will be entertained under this provision.

To make the required changes, candidates need to log in to the official website (cuet.nta.nic.in) using their application number, password, and captcha code. After accessing the dashboard, they must click on the ‘Correction in Test Paper’ option and edit their selected subjects as per their preferences and eligibility requirements. Once the modifications are made, candidates should ensure that the updated details are saved correctly.

Applicants are encouraged to carefully review their choices before final submission, as no further opportunity for corrections is likely to be provided.

The CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test mode and is scheduled to take place between May 11 and May 31, 2026.

Find the direct subject updation link here.