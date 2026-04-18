CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Applicants Get Last Chance to Edit Subjects - NTA Opens Updation Window; Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
10:03 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency has officially opened the subject updation window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026.
Applicants who have successfully completed registration and paid the application fee can now make changes through the official CUET portal.

The National Testing Agency has officially opened the subject updation window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, offering candidates another opportunity to modify their selected subjects. Applicants who have successfully completed registration and paid the application fee can now make changes through the official CUET portal.

This one-time correction facility has been introduced following multiple representations from students who sought to revise their subject combinations.

NTA has received several requests from candidates applied for CUET(UG)-2026 for updation in subjects opted earlier in their online application form to made them eligible for admission in their desired University [participating in CUET(UG)- 2026]. Considering the requests received, the NTA has decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates (who registered successfully and paid the fee) to update the previously selected subjects,” the notice stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official schedule, the CUET UG 2026 subject correction window will remain open until April 19, 2026, till 11.50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The facility is available only to a specific group of applicants. Candidates who have successfully registered for CUET UG 2026, submitted their application forms, and paid the examination fee are eligible to access this correction window. No fresh registrations or incomplete applications will be entertained under this provision.

To make the required changes, candidates need to log in to the official website (cuet.nta.nic.in) using their application number, password, and captcha code. After accessing the dashboard, they must click on the ‘Correction in Test Paper’ option and edit their selected subjects as per their preferences and eligibility requirements. Once the modifications are made, candidates should ensure that the updated details are saved correctly.

Applicants are encouraged to carefully review their choices before final submission, as no further opportunity for corrections is likely to be provided.

The CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test mode and is scheduled to take place between May 11 and May 31, 2026.

Find the direct subject updation link here.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
10:06 AM
CUET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate subjects
Similar stories
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC 71st CCE Mains Admit Card Out, Download Link Activated - Exam Centre and Allotme. . .

WB Madhyamik 2026

Major Update: WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Date Announced! Check Details by WBBSE

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS Lottery Result 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out for Class 1; Check Link and Selecti. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today; Get Download Link at bpsc.bihar.gov.. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC 71st CCE Mains Admit Card Out, Download Link Activated - Exam Centre and Allotme. . .

WB Madhyamik 2026

Major Update: WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Date Announced! Check Details by WBBSE

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS Lottery Result 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out for Class 1; Check Link and Selecti. . .

Brainware University

Youthful Energy and Vibrant Performances Shine at Brainware’s Got Talent 2026 Cultu. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today; Get Download Link at bpsc.bihar.gov.. . .

Jharkhand Academic Council

JAC Declares Class 9 Result 2026; Over 4 Lakh Students Evaluated

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality