BPSC 71st CCE Mains Admit Card Out, Download Link Activated - Exam Centre and Allotment Update

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website using their login credentials.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website using their login credentials.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registered email ID, username, or mobile number along with their password. The admit card contains key information such as the candidate’s name, examination dates, shift timings, reporting time, and exam centre code.

The e-admit card will display the district allotted for the examination. However, detailed information regarding the exact exam centre name and code will be made available on the candidate dashboard from April 22.

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To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official BPSC website (bpsc.bihar.gov.in), click on the relevant admit card link, enter their login details, and download the document displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the examination centre.

The BPSC 71st CCE Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2026, across various centres in Patna and other districts of Bihar. The commission has advised candidates to report to their respective examination centres at least two hours before the commencement of the exam to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,298 vacancies in Bihar government departments across several administrative roles. The posts include Sub-Divisional Officer, Senior Deputy Collector, Block Cooperative Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Minority Welfare Officer, among others.

The examination will consist of multiple papers conducted over six days, with one paper scheduled each day. The structure includes a qualifying General Hindi paper carrying 100 marks, two General Studies papers of 300 marks each, and an essay paper.

Find the direct download link here.