KVS Lottery Result 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out for Class 1; Check Link and Selection Status

Summary The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the second provisional admission list for Class 1 admissions for the academic session 2026–27. Parents and guardians who applied for admission can now check the selection status of their children through the official KVS portals.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the second provisional admission list for Class 1 admissions for the academic session 2026–27. Parents and guardians who applied for admission can now check the selection status of their children through the official KVS portals.

The admission list is available on multiple official websites, including kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in, and the KVS section of the Ministry of Education portal. The organisation follows a phased admission process, beginning with the Right to Education (RTE) category, followed by service priority categories and other applicants.

In the latest list, candidates marked as “Selected” are required to report to their allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya for document verification to confirm admission. Meanwhile, applicants placed under the “Waiting List (WL)” category may still secure admission if seats remain vacant after the verification process. The post-lottery number mentioned in the list reflects the candidate’s position following the computerized draw.

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The second provisional list has been released after the first list to fill the remaining vacant seats. Admissions are conducted through a computer-based lottery system to ensure fairness and transparency. The lists are published school-wise and category-wise, allowing applicants to check their status for specific schools and quotas.

The third provisional admission list is scheduled to be released on April 21, which will further fill any remaining vacancies across Kendriya Vidyalayas.

To download the KVS Class 1 second admission list, candidates need to visit the official website, navigate to the “Class 1 Admission 2026–27” section, and select the “Second Provisional List” or “Lottery Result 2026–27” option. After choosing the relevant region, state, and school, the list can be accessed in PDF format, where parents can search for their child’s name and download it for future reference.

Following the release of the list, selected candidates must complete the document verification process. Admission will be finalised only after verification of essential documents such as the birth certificate, address proof, passport-sized photographs, and category certificates, if applicable.

Parents are advised to regularly check the official websites for further updates, including the upcoming third list and additional admission-related notifications.

Find the direct download link here.