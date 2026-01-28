NTA

NTA Opens CUET PG 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Details Till January 30

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
17:00 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test–Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on January 28. Candidates who have applied for the examination can make corrections to their application forms on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ until January 30, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

As per the official notification, candidates are allowed to edit details such as their name, parents’ names, gender, category and PwBD status. The agency has clarified that no fee will be charged for making corrections in the CUET PG 2026 application form.

However, certain details cannot be modified during the correction window. Candidates will not be permitted to change their date of birth, mobile number, email ID or state. Applicants have been advised to carefully verify all entries while making corrections to avoid rejection of their applications.

The NTA further stated that candidates who completed their application and paid the examination fee by December 19, 2025, will also be allowed to update additional exam city preferences during the correction period.

“No corrections will be permitted after January 30, 2026, 11:50 pm, under any circumstances. Any additional fee, if applicable, must be paid online through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI,” the notice said.

CUET PG Application 2026: Steps to Edit

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/
  • Click on the ‘Correction Window for CUET (PG)–2026’ link
  • Log in using the application number and password
  • Make the required changes and click on ‘Save’
  • Download and print the corrected application form for future reference

Calling it a one-time facility, the NTA advised candidates to exercise caution while making changes, as no further opportunity for correction will be provided.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
17:00 PM
NTA CUET PG 2026 CUET PG
