NTA

AISSEE 2026 Admission For Class 6th, 9th Entrance Exams Underway! Check Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
13:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible students can apply online through the official website — exams.nta.nic.in
For Class 9 admissions, the entrance test will be conducted in English medium only, with a duration of 180 minutes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026, which facilitates admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country for the 2026–27 academic session. Eligible students can apply online through the official website — exams.nta.nic.in.

For Class 9 admissions, the entrance test will be conducted in English medium only, with a duration of 180 minutes. Meanwhile, the Class 6 entrance exam will be held in 13 regional languages, with a total duration of 150 minutes.

AISSEE 2026: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Application Start Date: October 10, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: October 30, 2025 (up to 5 PM)
  • Last Date to Pay Exam Fee: October 31, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)
  • Application Correction Window: November 2 to 4, 2025
  • Admit Card Release: To be announced
  • Result Declaration: Expected within 4–6 weeks after the exam

The exam fee for General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen category students is Rs 850, whereas those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) should pay Rs 700.

AISSEE 2026: Direct Link

For more updates on admit cards and exam schedules, candidates should keep checking the official NTA portal.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
13:26 PM
NTA AISSEE 2026 Admissions
Similar stories
Indian Bank

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Apply Link Here

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - SC Hearing Expected Date, Cancelled Results and Counselling Update

Uttarakhand

HNBUMU Revises Round 3 Schedule for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025! Know Fresh . . .

Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Restores Admission Approval for 42 Pharmacy Colleges for 2025–26: Check List

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Bank

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Apply Link Here

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - SC Hearing Expected Date, Cancelled Results and Counselling Update

Uttarakhand

HNBUMU Revises Round 3 Schedule for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025! Know Fresh . . .

Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Restores Admission Approval for 42 Pharmacy Colleges for 2025–26: Check List

NEET PG

KNRUHS Extends Telangana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Revise. . .

School fees

UPI in Schools Soon: Education Ministry Pushes for Digital Fee Payments

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality