AISSEE 2026 Admission For Class 6th, 9th Entrance Exams Underway! Check Last Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026, which facilitates admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country for the 2026–27 academic session. Eligible students can apply online through the official website — exams.nta.nic.in.

For Class 9 admissions, the entrance test will be conducted in English medium only, with a duration of 180 minutes. Meanwhile, the Class 6 entrance exam will be held in 13 regional languages, with a total duration of 150 minutes.

AISSEE 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: October 10, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 30, 2025 (up to 5 PM)

Last Date to Pay Exam Fee: October 31, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application Correction Window: November 2 to 4, 2025

Admit Card Release: To be announced

Result Declaration: Expected within 4–6 weeks after the exam

The exam fee for General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen category students is Rs 850, whereas those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) should pay Rs 700.

AISSEE 2026: Direct Link

For more updates on admit cards and exam schedules, candidates should keep checking the official NTA portal.