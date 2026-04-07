NTA

NTA Goes Social, Expands Digital Reach with Official Instagram and Facebook Pages

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2026
10:36 AM

NTA

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded its digital outreach by officially joining popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.
Through these platforms, students can receive instant notifications, exam alerts, and important updates in a more streamlined and user-friendly manner

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded its digital outreach by officially joining popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, aiming to provide students with quicker and more accessible updates related to national-level entrance examinations. This initiative is expected to enhance communication and ensure that crucial information reaches candidates in real time.

In a recent announcement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency stated that it is now “closer than ever” to aspirants. Through these platforms, students can receive instant notifications, exam alerts, and important updates in a more streamlined and user-friendly manner. The move comes as part of NTA’s broader effort to strengthen engagement with candidates preparing for various competitive examinations conducted across the country.

The agency emphasised that its presence on social media will simplify how students access information regarding admit cards, exam schedules, results, and other key announcements. Given the widespread use of platforms like Instagram and Facebook among students, this step is expected to significantly improve the speed and convenience of communication.

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To help candidates easily locate its official pages, the NTA has also shared QR codes that directly link to its verified accounts. The official Instagram handle is @nta_india, while the Facebook page can be accessed via @nta.exams. Students are encouraged to follow these accounts to stay updated and avoid missing any important notifications.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2026
10:37 AM
NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) Instagram Facebook
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