UGC NET June 2025 Certificates Issued by NTA: Download Link and Steps

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the certificates for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who qualified can now download their certificates from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the certificates for the UGC NET June 2025 examination, conducted from June 25 to 29. Candidates who qualified can now download their certificates from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To access the UGC NET June 2025 certificate, candidates must log in using their application number, date of birth, and a case-sensitive security pin. The certificate will be available in PDF format and should be downloaded and preserved for future academic or professional use. In case of difficulties, candidates can reach out to the NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2025 Certificate

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link ‘UGC NET June 2025: Download Certificate’.

Enter application number, date of birth, and security code.

View and download the UGC NET certificate PDF.

Save a copy for future reference.

The results of the computer-based UGC NET June 2025 were declared on July 21 for eligibility towards Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions.

According to official data, 1,28,179 candidates qualified for PhD admissions. Out of 7.52 lakh candidates who appeared (from 10.19 lakh registered), 5,269 qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor, while 54,885 candidates cleared the eligibility for Assistant Professor and PhD admissions.

The release of certificates marks the final stage of the June 2025 session, enabling candidates to officially use their UGC NET qualification for academic and career opportunities.

Find the direct download link here.