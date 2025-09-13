UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Certificates Issued by NTA: Download Link and Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
09:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the certificates for the UGC NET June 2025 examination.
Candidates who qualified can now download their certificates from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the certificates for the UGC NET June 2025 examination, conducted from June 25 to 29. Candidates who qualified can now download their certificates from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To access the UGC NET June 2025 certificate, candidates must log in using their application number, date of birth, and a case-sensitive security pin. The certificate will be available in PDF format and should be downloaded and preserved for future academic or professional use. In case of difficulties, candidates can reach out to the NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2025 Certificate

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the link ‘UGC NET June 2025: Download Certificate’.
  • Enter application number, date of birth, and security code.
  • View and download the UGC NET certificate PDF.
  • Save a copy for future reference.

The results of the computer-based UGC NET June 2025 were declared on July 21 for eligibility towards Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions.

According to official data, 1,28,179 candidates qualified for PhD admissions. Out of 7.52 lakh candidates who appeared (from 10.19 lakh registered), 5,269 qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor, while 54,885 candidates cleared the eligibility for Assistant Professor and PhD admissions.

The release of certificates marks the final stage of the June 2025 session, enabling candidates to officially use their UGC NET qualification for academic and career opportunities.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 13 Sep 2025
09:29 AM
UGC NET 2025 UGC NET June 2025 certificate National Testing Agency (NTA) University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test
Similar stories
HPBOSE

HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out - Qualifying Marks & Marksheet . . .

UPSC

UPSC ESE 2025: Qualified Candidates Must Submit DAF by September 26 to Appear for Int. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Opens Applications for 122 Specialist Officer Posts; Deadline October 2

SSC

SSC Issues Stern Warning Against Exam Malpractices; Cites Use of AI and Aadhaar Verif. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
HPBOSE

HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out - Qualifying Marks & Marksheet . . .

UPSC

UPSC ESE 2025: Qualified Candidates Must Submit DAF by September 26 to Appear for Int. . .

Silver jubilee year

Heritage Institute of Technology Celebrates 24th Foundation Day, Launches Silver Jubi. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Opens Applications for 122 Specialist Officer Posts; Deadline October 2

SSC

SSC Issues Stern Warning Against Exam Malpractices; Cites Use of AI and Aadhaar Verif. . .

NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Eligible Candidates Drop Sharply . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality