NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Revises Admission Guidelines 2026 for PhD and OCI Applicants - Check All Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
14:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced significant revisions to its admission guidelines for the 2026 academic session.
Applicants are advised to carefully review the revised admission guidelines before submitting their applications to ensure compliance with the updated eligibility norms.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced significant revisions to its admission guidelines for the 2026 academic session, introducing key changes for PhD aspirants and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates. The updated norms aim to enhance research opportunities and bring clarity to eligibility criteria in line with recent legal directions.

Increase in NIFT Teaching Fellow PhD Seats

Under the revised guidelines, NIFT has expanded the number of seats for the NIFT Teaching Fellow (NTF) PhD programme to 20, up from the earlier allocation of five seats. This move is intended to strengthen academic research and teaching capacity across NIFT campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among these 20 seats, five candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories who meet the NTF eligibility requirements will be granted a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver. The remaining 15 selected candidates will be eligible for a 50 per cent tuition fee concession after successfully clearing the NTF PhD admission process.

Age Criteria for PhD Applicants

The revised policy also introduces clarity on age limits. Candidates applying under the NTF category must be below 30 years of age. However, no upper age limit has been prescribed for candidates seeking admission to other full-time or part-time PhD programmes at NIFT.

Revised OCI Eligibility

NIFT has also updated its OCI eligibility criteria for admissions in 2026, following a Supreme Court order on the matter. As per the revised guidelines, candidates holding an OCI card may apply either under the open (general) category or under the NRI/Foreign National category, subject to the submission of valid SAT, GMAT, or GRE scores, wherever applicable.

However, candidates whose OCI cards were issued on or after March 4, 2021 will be governed by the Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated March 4, 2021. Such applicants will be eligible to apply only under the NRI and Foreign National category, provided they submit the prescribed entrance test scores.

NIFT has clarified that all admissions will be strictly subject to verification of original documents. These include the OCI card issuance date, nationality status, academic qualifications, age proof, and other eligibility conditions as mentioned in the official prospectus.

Eligible candidates can apply for the NIFT 2026 entrance examination without a late fee until January 15 through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. For the 2026 cycle, NIFT has added two new examination centres—Vapi in Gujarat and Daman in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. With these additions, the total number of NIFT exam cities has increased to 102.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the revised admission guidelines before submitting their applications to ensure compliance with the updated eligibility norms.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2026
14:25 PM
NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) PhD Admissions NIFT
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Window Reopens - Link and Updated Sc. . .

Vineeta Garg
Education Award

World Education Medal: Delhi-Based Educator Wins Global Award for Inclusive AI Learni. . .

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Results Out at xatonline.in: Scorecard Download Link and Cutoff Details

JEECUP 2026

JEECUP 2026 Registration Begins for UP Polytechnic Entrance - Direct Link & UPJEE Key. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Window Reopens - Link and Updated Sc. . .

Vineeta Garg
Education Award

World Education Medal: Delhi-Based Educator Wins Global Award for Inclusive AI Learni. . .

Startup Carnival 5
Techno India Group

Startup Carnival 5: Reimagining Entrepreneurship in Bengal

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Results Out at xatonline.in: Scorecard Download Link and Cutoff Details

JEECUP 2026

JEECUP 2026 Registration Begins for UP Polytechnic Entrance - Direct Link & UPJEE Key. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins: NMC Approves New Seats; Check Updated Matrix. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality