UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key - NTA Announces Release Date! Check All Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the release timeline for the provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025. As per a notification issued on January 12, 2026, the UGC NET December 2025 provisional answer key will be made available on or before January 15, 2026, on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, the provisional answer keys, along with the question papers and candidates’ recorded responses, will be uploaded simultaneously. Once released, candidates will be able to log in and view the answer key corresponding to their respective subject, compare it with their responses, and assess their performance in the examination.

The agency has also confirmed that candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key. Those who find discrepancies will be able to submit representations or objections through the prescribed online process within the stipulated time frame, details of which will be notified along with the answer key. Each challenge will be reviewed carefully by subject matter experts before finalising the results.

The NTA clarified that all representations received during the challenge window will be examined by expert panels. Based on the review, a final answer key will be prepared, and the UGC NET December 2025 results will be compiled accordingly. The final answer key will form the basis for the declaration of results and determination of eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted by the NTA from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination was held for 85 subjects across multiple cities nationwide. A total of 7,35,592 candidates appeared for the December 2025 session, reflecting the scale and significance of one of India’s largest eligibility examinations.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for updates regarding the answer key challenge window, final answer key, and result announcement.

Read the official notice here.