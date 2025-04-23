NTA Issues NCHM JEE Admit Card 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM- Know Details Inside

Summary Registered and interested candidates will now be able to download their admit card from the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM According to the official schedule, the NCHM JEE 2025 exam will be held on April 27 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM JEE) 2025 admit card. Registered and interested candidates will now be able to download their admit card from the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

According to the official schedule, the NCHM JEE 2025 exam will be held on April 27 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam city slip was released on April 19. The exam will be conducted in over 100 NCHM JEE 2025 exam centres across the country.

NCHM JEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NCHM JEE 2025, nchmjee.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘NCHM JEE 2025 admit card’ link available Enter the application number, date of birth, and required security pin Click on the ‘Submit’ button NCHMCT JEE admit card 2025 will appear on the screen Download and print the admit card for future reference

In case of any discrepancies in the NCHMCT JEE 2025 admit card, candidates should contact the NTA immediately. Candidates can contact on – 0120-3946-612, 7042399521, 7042399525, 7042399526 or send an email at nchm@nta.ac.in.