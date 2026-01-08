NTA Issues JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card Release Soon

Summary Engineering aspirants appearing for the exam can download the city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in The city intimation slip is not the admit card, but provides advance information about the allotted exam city, reporting time, and other exam-related instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Engineering aspirants appearing for the exam can download the city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip is not the admit card, but provides advance information about the allotted exam city, reporting time, and other exam-related instructions. Details regarding the exact exam centre address and shift timings will be mentioned on the JEE Main 2026 admit card, which is yet to be released.

As per the official information bulletin, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit card is expected to be issued three to four days before the examination. However, NTA has not announced an official release date for the admit card yet.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination will be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026, while Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The examination will be held in two papers — Paper 1 for BE/BTech and Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main 2026 will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 will be open from April 23 to May 2, with the application link available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Main Session 1 City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 city intimation slip

Enter your application number and password

Submit the details to view the city slip

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the admit card, exam guidelines, and other important announcements.