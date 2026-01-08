NTA

NTA Issues JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card Release Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2026
14:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Engineering aspirants appearing for the exam can download the city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
The city intimation slip is not the admit card, but provides advance information about the allotted exam city, reporting time, and other exam-related instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Engineering aspirants appearing for the exam can download the city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip is not the admit card, but provides advance information about the allotted exam city, reporting time, and other exam-related instructions. Details regarding the exact exam centre address and shift timings will be mentioned on the JEE Main 2026 admit card, which is yet to be released.

As per the official information bulletin, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit card is expected to be issued three to four days before the examination. However, NTA has not announced an official release date for the admit card yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination will be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026, while Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The examination will be held in two papers — Paper 1 for BE/BTech and Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main 2026 will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 will be open from April 23 to May 2, with the application link available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Main Session 1 City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 city intimation slip
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Submit the details to view the city slip
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the admit card, exam guidelines, and other important announcements.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2026
14:53 PM
NTA JEE Main 2026 JEE Main
Similar stories
UP Polytechnic

JEECUP 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Begins January 15

Assam TET 2026

Special Assam TET 2026 Registration Begins: Application Link, Vacancy Details & Eligi. . .

CLAT 2026

NLSIU Bengaluru Tops CLAT 2026 Cut-offs Again; Second Allotment List Due January 22

NEET counselling

DME Raipur Declares Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Reporting Start. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP Polytechnic

JEECUP 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Begins January 15

Assam TET 2026

Special Assam TET 2026 Registration Begins: Application Link, Vacancy Details & Eligi. . .

CLAT 2026

NLSIU Bengaluru Tops CLAT 2026 Cut-offs Again; Second Allotment List Due January 22

NEET counselling

DME Raipur Declares Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Reporting Start. . .

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

IIT Council Plans Major Revamp of MTech and PhD Programmes, Eyes Adaptive JEE Advance. . .

AIBE XXI

AIBE 21 Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Full Schedule and Key Instructions by BCI

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality