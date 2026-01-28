NTA Issues Important Notice Regarding CUET UG 2026 Application; Read Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in According to the notification, the online registration process will close on January 30, 2026, while the application fee submission window will remain open until January 31, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder to candidates to apply for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 at the earliest. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the notification, the online registration process will close on January 30, 2026, while the application fee submission window will remain open until January 31, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes through CUET UG 2026 must complete the application process online. The steps include registering on the portal, logging in with the generated credentials, filling in the application form, paying the prescribed fee, and downloading the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee structure varies by category. For the General category, the fee is ₹1,000 for up to three subjects and ₹400 for each additional subject. For OBC (NCL) and EWS candidates, the fee is ₹900 for up to three subjects and ₹375 for each additional subject. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, PwBD and third gender categories are required to pay ₹800 for up to three subjects and ₹350 for each additional subject.

In case of queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Updates and additional information are available on the official NTA websites.

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and subject combinations. The test will be held in 13 mediums across India and abroad. Each test paper will have a duration of 60 minutes and will be conducted in computer-based mode for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities and other participating institutions.