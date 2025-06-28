NTA

NTA Issues ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Card 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jun 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates will be able to download the ICAR admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR
According to the official schedule, the exam will be held on July 3 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF/SRF(PhD) 2025. Candidates will be able to download the ICAR admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be held on July 3 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The ICAR AIEEA PG exam will be held in the morning shift, from 10 am to 12 pm while the AICE PhD exam will take place in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

NTA informed that the admit card has been issued provisionally to the candidates and it is subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. It added that candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR
  2. Open the AIEEA PG and AICE admit card download link
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth
  4. Submit and download the admit card

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card
